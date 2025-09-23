Noida student death: Cause unclear, police await viscera report

NOIDA: Even three weeks after the death of a 10-year-old girl student of a Noida private school, police are yet to figure out the exact cause behind the incident, with investigators awaiting results of the toxicological (viscera) examination. The child’s uncle, however, said: “Nobody has been able to give us a consistent account of what happened.” (Representational image)

On September 4, the Class 6 student reportedly went to the washroom during a Teacher’s Day programme and collapsed. The school staff took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The post-mortem did not reveal any external or internal injuries to explain the death. Forensic doctors preserved the viscera and sent it for chemical and toxicological analysis, said police on Monday. “As of now, the cause of death remains pending the viscera report,” said a police officer.

The district inspector of schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar, Rajesh Singh, said his team inspected the school and recorded statements of staff, students, and the principal. “The child’s medical history and school diary were reviewed, which showed she was physically fit. While the exact spot of the collapse was not covered by CCTV, the corridor camera does not capture the full stretch either. The DVR was seized by police and sent for forensic analysis in Ghaziabad. As of now, there is no foul play, but the final closure depends on the viscera and forensic reports,” he said.

The school authorities said they have handed over all evidence to police. “Statements have been recorded, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation. It is very unfortunate to lose a child, but the closure of the case can only be given by the police. I don’t have anything more to say as of now,” said the school principal.

The child’s uncle, however, said: “She left home for teacher’s day in a healthy condition…When we inquired, teachers told us she fainted during lunch, some staff members said she collapsed near the staircase with a helper, and students said they were playing around. Nobody has been able to give us a consistent account of what happened.”