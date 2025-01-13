Noida: Tender issued to widen key road that links Mamura Chowk to Delhi-Meerut e-way

The Noida authority on Monday said it is likely to start work on the ”model mobility corridor”, or the road from Sector 62 junction (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) to Mamura Chowk, with an aim to offer a smooth commute to thousands of commuters who daily use this stretch between Noida and Ghaziabad. The authority wants the road at the entryway between NH-9 and Sectors 62 and 63 be widened, a footpath be constructed, and a vacant space levelled to create the alignment for a left turn for vehicles entering Noida from NH-9. (Ht Archive)

Tenders to select the contractor for this work has already been issued, said Noida authority officials.

The authority expects to start work on the ground within two months of selecting the contractor, said officials.

“We have conducted several site visits to understand the situation on the ground, to view firsthand the problems faced by commuters, pedestrians and drivers with an aim to decongest the area. After site inspections, we carried out surveys and zeroed in on the measures that needed to be implemented to get rid of the traffic congestion. The authority wants to widen this stretch and take measures to offer a fast and smooth commute to daily users of this road,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority will spend ₹9.10 crore on this widening this road in about six to 12 months, he said.

The authority will decongest this key Noida-Ghaziabad link road by removing restrooms constructed on pavements, demolishing footpaths where needed, clearing garbage points and removing squatters, said officials.

The restroom on the footpath will have to be demolished and built at another suitable place, said officials. The traffic police will have to make sure that vehicles do not halt on the main carriageway, which is another reason for congestion. The authority will make space for an auto-rickshaw bay away from the road, said officials.

“We have also decided to remove some dividers along the service road running parallel to the link road. We have directed the civil department to remove all illegal dhabas and parking lots from the service road,” said Lokesh M.

The authority will construct parking facilities along with kiosks on vacant land near the metro rail, widen the route from NH-9 to Sector 63 up to Chhajarsi, and construct parking facilities near Chhajarsi T-junction, among other measures.

Considering the high footfall at the junction of sectors 62 and 63, officials were told to carry out a detailed survey of the area and prepare a plan/proposal for the construction of an FOB (foot over bridge) and development of the area to alleviate traffic congestion.

For this, officials will carry out a detailed survey around the junction of NH-9 and the Chhajarsi entry route to prepare a plan/proposal to resolve traffic congestion at the junction.

The authority also wants to remove encroachments, such as shanties from the green belt, and instructions were given to develop and maintain the green belt parallel to Delhi-Meerut Expressway, proper cleaning of footpaths in Sectors 62 and 63, and immediate repair of the water fountain at the Sector 57 and Sector 58 intersection .