Noida Thar brawl case: Third suspect arrested; hunt on for others

Noida: Police on Sunday arrested another suspect over the Mahindra Thar brawl case in which a 25-year-old man was assaulted allegedly by a group of 15 to 20 people before he was hit by the vehicle in Sector 53, Noida, on June 2, officers said. Two prime suspects were arrested on June 4 while efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the rest, (HT Photos)

Two prime suspects were arrested on June 4 while efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the rest, they added.

Police identified the latest apprehended suspect as Jatin Tok, 23, a resident of Sector 20.

“Tok works as a clerk in the office of Akash Awana, who is linked to a transportation business. On June 2, when a fight broke out between Akash Awana and the victim Saurabh Yadav, Tok had joined in and assaulted Yadav,” said station house officer (SHO) of Sector 24 police station, Vidhyut Goel.

“The FIR was registered against four suspects: Akash Awana and Aman Awana, both residents of Harola; and Gaurav Chouhan and Kunal Chouhan, both residents of Chhaprauli in Noida. The Awana brothers have been arrested while efforts are on to nab Gaurav and Kunal. Another suspect has also been identified,” the SHO added.

Police are identifying individuals based on a video recording of the incident that went viral, officers said.

Notably, the 28-second video filmed by Saurabh’s brother, Sumit Yadav, went viral on social media on June 3, showing a black Mahindra Thar hitting Saurabh from behind, flinging him into a roadside drain.

The attack reportedly followed a dispute over a message allegedly sent by Akash Awana to the female friend of Ayush, a resident of Delhi.