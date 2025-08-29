Noida to build its 1st automated puzzle parking in Sector-63

Noida The Noida authority has decided to build its first automated puzzle parking facility in Sector-63 at a cost of ₹16.5 crore, enabling the operator to make parking faster, safer, and more convenient for drivers, said officials on Thursday. The move comes in view of the authority witnessing parking woes in commercial and institutional areas of this industrial city. (HT Archives)

The four-level facility will have a capacity to accommodate 100 vehicles, with 25 cars per floor. The move comes in view of the authority witnessing parking woes in commercial and institutional areas of this industrial city, they added.

“The project has been planned to address parking woes being faced by the commuters in industrial sectors, institutional areas, and busy markets. The detailed project report has been sent to IIT Roorkee for expert vetting, and their recommendations are expected in a couple of weeks. Once approved, a tender will be floated for construction. Once the agency is finalised the work will begin at the site,” said Noida authority’s general manager SP Singh.

To be sure, the puzzle parking, unlike traditional hydraulic parking systems, uses sensors to automatically shift cars between floors in just 3 to 6 minutes, significantly reducing wait times compared to conventional multilevel parking, which can take 15–20 minutes.

The facility works like a moving puzzle with vehicles parked on movable stands that can shift up, down, left, or right.

The sensors guide cars to the designated floor while automatically adjusting other stands to optimise space. Each car can be retrieved independently, and the system’s automated design reduces the risk of theft, scratches, and accidents. If a child or animal enters the parking area, sensors automatically stop movement to ensure safety.

Officials said the puzzle parking system also saves space, as up to four floors can be built in a small area, and requires minimal manpower for operations. Preference will be given to companies experienced in operating such systems.

Also, the authority has been mulling over a proposal to build puzzle parking in many other sectors too wherever there is a shortage of the parking space in the industrial, commercial, institutional and mixed-land use areas.

On December 2, 2024, the authority had finalised a plan to build a puzzle parking in Sector 124, where officer-goers in MNCs faced parking issues. However, the authority will start work on this project after building it in Sector-63, an old industrial area densely populated and facing severe parking issues.

The authority is likely to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) soon and is considering similar automated puzzle parking facilities in other congested areas to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide a more commuter-friendly experience across Noida.

.