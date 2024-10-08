Noida to fast-track ongoing projects to refurbish city

The Noida authority CEO Lokesh M on Monday said he has directed staff to fast-track ongoing infrastructure projects so that the city dons a new look ahead of its 50th Foundation Day celebrations next year. The authority will fast-track the projects of Bhangel elevated road, Chilla elevated road, Golf Course project under construction in Sector 151A, a skywalk project to connect Sector 51 and 52 metro stations, widening the loop of DND Flyway and underpasses being developed on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)

The authority CEO has directed the horticulture, civil, land and water works departments to work in tandem so that the ongoing projects are completed within the fixed timelines.

“In the run-up to Noida’s 50th Foundation Day celebrations in 2026, the authority will work hard to complete ongoing projects. We have directed staff of all departments to work together so that projects are not delayed,” said Lokesh M, while interacting with media persons at the authority office in Sector 6.

The authority will fast-track the projects of Bhangel elevated road, Chilla elevated road, Golf Course project under construction in Sector 151A, a skywalk project to connect Sector 51 and 52 metro stations, widening the loop of DND Flyway and underpasses being developed on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, said officials.

The authority has also started the process to engage a knowledge partner to help create recreational and cultural events for residents.

The authority will resume work on 5.96km six-lane Chilla elevated road project, at an updated cost of ₹787.31 crore. The project was delayed owing to multiple budget escalations. Only 13% of the project work has been completed, but the authority said it will be completed within two years.

The 420m skywalk, which will connect the Aqua Line’s Sector 51 station to the Blue Line’s Sector 52 station, will be completed by December-end, 2024. The Skywalk project is 70% ready and will cost ₹25 crore.

“The issue of traffic congestion on the stretch from Film City Loop to Mahamaya flyover will also be resolved once an additional lane is constructed and work on this is underway,” said Lokesh M.

The city bus terminal in Sector 82, being developed at a cost of ₹157.9 crore, is planned to be rented out for commercial use, possibly as a hospital or hotel, and the ground floor will continue as a terminal, said the CEO.

The Golf Course project in Sector 151A, spread over 113.87 acres, which is being built at a cost of ₹140.08 crore, will be completed by June-end, 2025. The work started in July 2021 and so far only 64% work is completed. The work got delayed due to land issues, said officials.

Noida authority’s new office in Sector 96, being built on 5.93 acres along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway at a cost of ₹304 crore, is 73.50% complete and is expected to be ready by January.

The six-lane, 4.5km Bhangel elevated road, being built at a cost of ₹608.61 crore, is 84% complete and is expected to be finished by January 2025.

Plans are also underway to develop two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The first, located at 16.9km, will be 800m long and will cost ₹131 crore, benefiting residents of sectors 151, 153, 154, and 156.

The second underpass, situated at 6.1km, will be 731m long and cost ₹106 crore, easing commutes for residents of Sectors 104, 105, 106, 107, 128, and 129.

“We have fixed the target for all officials involved and we need to make sure that Noida adorns a new look before its 50th Foundation Day,” said Lokesh M.