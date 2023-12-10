close_game
Noida to get its first drug rehab centre for students

ByVinod Rajput
Dec 11, 2023 05:14 AM IST

Development came after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit on November 8 directed officials to open a rehabilitation centre in Noida

Noida is set to get its first drug rehabilitation centre to help addicted students and also launch operations against those involved in the business of drugs selling in the universities and private institutions in Gautam Budh Nagar district, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The development came after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit on November 8 directed officials to open a rehabilitation centre in Noida in the wake of the recent cases of drug business mushrooming in educational institutes.

The CM had directed for a coordinated action to break the spine of those who are working in this racket.

“We are likely to have a meeting on Monday to discuss about the drug rehab centre and other actions. All the agencies will work together on this as per direction,” said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma.

The Noida, Greater Noida authorities, district magistrate and the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh among other officials will attend the meet to finalise the action plan.

As per the CM’s direction, the Noida authority will provide space for the rehab centre, said officials.

The officials have decided to engage the professors and internal committees of the universities, so that they can fight the menace outside the campus with the help of police and inside the campus with the help of the internal committees comprising teaching staff, said officials.

The CM directed the Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida as well as Gautam Budh Nagar administration to set up a drug rehabilitation centre in Noida. The direction came in view of the multiple recent cases of police busting gangs supplying contraband, including MDMA, cocaine and hash, to universities and professional institutions. He asked the police and other agencies to launch a drive against drug rackets in universities and work in coordination with the universities and private institutions, who have been told to form internal committees to contain the use of the drugs on campus, officials said.

