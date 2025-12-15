Noida to get online database of illegal buildings, activities

NOIDA: The Noida authority will publish database of illegal constructions and land mafias online as part of its attempt to prevent homebuyers from buying illegal apartments, the Authority officials said on Sunday. A separate list will document structures already demolished, with warning boards installed on site to clearly state that the land belongs to the Authority, said officials urging anonymity. (HT Archive)

For this, the Authority will prepare a detailed online database of illegal constructions and those who are behind the illegal activities and also operating in the region, they added.

“The move is to prevent unsuspecting homebuyers from investing in unapproved buildings that may later face demolition or be denied civic facilities,” said Lokesh M chief executive officer of the Noida authority in a statement issued on Sunday.

The authority has already started publishing work circle–wise details of illegal buildings, including their status, location, violations and the action taken against them. This includes photographs of ongoing construction, the extent of built-up area and the land-use category as per Noida records.

“The transparency drive is essential because investments in illegal flats or plotted developments not only cause serious financial loss, but also deprive buyers of basic civic amenities such as water supply, sewage connections, roads and electricity—services that cannot be legally provided to unauthorised structures. Residents also face the constant fear of losing their homes if the building is eventually demolished,” said a Noida authority officer requesting anonymity.

Illegal construction has proliferated across several pockets, including Salarpur, where multiple high-rise structures have come up without approval. Despite repeated notices, buyers continue to invest, unaware of the risks.

Since January 2024, the Noida authority has freed 2.3 million square metres of encroached government land valued at over ₹2,200 crore. The cleared plots fall under the Master Plan 2031 and are earmarked for planned development. More than 100 complaints about illegal construction and land grabbing have been filed so far, with police investigations underway.

To strengthen enforcement, the Authority will send every demolition order and FIR related to illegal construction directly to the Commissioner of Police to prevent delays in action, said officials.

In addition, the Authority will soon publish the names of identified land mafias online.

Files recommending individuals for classification as “land mafia” have already been sent to the District Magistrate. Once cleared, their names will be made public so that residents can stay cautious during property transactions, they officials added.