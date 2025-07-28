Noida to redevelop Sec 67’s Transport Ngr Chowk with 4-cr beautification project

The Noida authority has approved the layout for a ₹4-crore beautification project of Sector-67’s Transport Nagar Chowk, aiming to replicate the success of the Shashi Chowk–Noida City Centre model road. The 500-metre stretch along DSC Road will be transformed with ornamental lighting, sculptures, seating areas, bollards, food kiosks, and differently-abled-friendly ramps, officials said (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The 500-metre stretch along DSC Road will be transformed with ornamental lighting, sculptures, seating areas, bollards, food kiosks, and differently-abled-friendly ramps, officials said. A tender is expected soon, they added.

“This will be a safe, vibrant, and accessible space for all—pedestrians, cyclists, and commuters—while ensuring environmental sustainability,” said Neelima Rana, partner at Orionn Architects, the firm behind both projects. She said key features include tactile flooring, green drainage integration, ramp access, decorative lighting, and zero black spots at night.

Vijay Rawal, chief engineer at Noida authority, said the corridor will include tree-lined walkways, a multi-utility zone for underground infrastructure, and dedicated kiosks and seating to boost footfall and prevent encroachment.

The model follows the Authority’s Shashi Chowk pilot, completed two years ago at a similar cost. That 1.2-km stretch featured walkways, WiFi-enabled smart poles with panic buttons, underground utility housing, vendor kiosks, and art installations. Officials say the new project seeks to mirror that success at a key intersection.

“The redeveloped Transport Nagar Chowk will improve connectivity and safety and serve as a community space for walks, family outings, and urban engagement,” said an Authority official.