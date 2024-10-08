Menu Explore
Noida to spend 38 cr under NCAP to fight air pollution

ByVinod Rajput
Oct 08, 2024 06:48 AM IST

We have already purchased five anti-smog guns and are in the process to buy 10 more such anti-smog guns, the authority will also issue tenders to buy 12 hybrid smog guns, said the CEO

NOIDA: The Noida authority will spend 38 crore for undertaking multiple measures to mitigate air pollution that troubles citizens during winters, said officials on Monday, adding that the authority will buy anti-smog guns, hybrid smoke guns and water sprinklers to reduce the pollution when the graded response action plan (GRAP) is put into effect.

The authority will also separately spend ₹10 crore for road resurfacing and repair of all the potholes, which cause traffic congestion thereby leading to vehicular pollution, officials said.
The authority will also separately spend 10 crore for road resurfacing and repair of all the potholes, which cause traffic congestion thereby leading to vehicular pollution, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority will also separately spend 10 crore for road resurfacing and repair of all the potholes, which cause traffic congestion thereby leading to vehicular pollution, they added.

“We are committed to taking measures to mitigate the air pollution during the winter season. We have received 38 crore as NCAP (National Clean Air Programme) fund to take steps for air pollution mitigation. We have already purchased five anti-smog guns and we are in the process to buy 10 more such anti-smog guns. The authority will also issue tenders to buy 12 hybrid smog guns,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority.

To be sure, the hybrid anti-smog guns are devices that help reduce air pollution by spraying fine mist or water droplets into the air to reduce particulate matter and other airborne pollutants.

“The authority will also sprinkle water from high rises in Noida so that the dust particles come down. Usually, the water is sprinkled from the ground and it covers a certain height. If the water is sprinkled from top down, it will yield better results,” the CEO said.

Moreover, the authority will also take measures for road resurfacing and potholes, since the roads are in bad shape in many areas as the rain lashed the city during the rainy season. It will offer smooth flow of traffic thereby addressing vehicular pollution, said officials.

The authority will also make the stretch from Sector 62 to Mamura a model road by redesigning it, removing encroachment, and developing a foot over bridge (FOB), they added.

“We will also rejuvenate the environment including three ponds in the villages of Sorkha, Sultanpur, and Asgharpur. The pond in Sorkha village, covering an area of 8,041 square metres (sqms), will have a project development cost of 12.94 crore. The Sultanpur pond, spread over 11,000 sqm, will have a project cost of 5.37 crore. The Asgharpur pond, spread over 2,000 sqm, will have a development cost of 68 lakh,” the CEO said.

These ponds are filled with silt and mud and the tenders will soon be issued to hire a developer for these projects.

Noida, on Monday, recorded AQI (air quality index) of 121, Greater Noida 126, and Ghaziabad 163 – all in moderate category.

