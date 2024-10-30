Noida: Traffic advisory issued for Diwali shoppers

Noida: Ahead of Diwali, the Noida traffic police have issued an advisory stating that vehicular movement is restricted near Sector 18, Atta Market, DLF Mall of India, and The Great India Place (GIP) mall from Tuesday onward and there will be no parking zone near shopping malls and market area in Sector 18. The traffic police said that in case of rise in traffic pressure in certain areas, they will also divert the traffic movement near these shopping malls and markets. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“As a number of people are expected to visit malls and market, the movement of autos, tempos, and e-rickshaws near Atta Market, Indira Market, GIP Mall, DLF Mall, Botanical Garden, etc. is banned from Tuesday till Diwali (Thursday),” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic).

“We have also made no parking zones outside malls like GIP, DLF Mall, Centre Stage Mall, Gardens Galleria, etc. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed away from these areas, and e-challans will be issued,” the officer added.

Auto, tempos, and e-rickshaws will not be able to ply from Atta Peer to Sector 18 market. “Shoppers have been advised to park their vehicles in authorised parking of the mall and also in the multi-level parking in Sector 18,” said a traffic police official.

Similarly, there is no parking zone outside Logix City Centre mall. A crane has been stationed there to tow away illegally parked vehicles obstructing traffic movement. Similar traffic enforcement will be in place in Greater Noida’s Jagat Farm, Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Kasna, and Dadri area, officials said.

The traffic police said that in case of rise in traffic pressure in certain areas, they will also divert the traffic movement near these shopping malls and markets. Meanwhile, the traffic police control room can be contacted on 971009001 for any assistance.