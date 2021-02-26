IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Traffic cops get high-speed bikes to chase violators
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Traffic cops get high-speed bikes to chase violators

Noida: The traffic police department have formed a team of five mobile marshals who will be equipped with high-speed motorcycles to chase and fine traffic violators in the Gautam Budh Nagar district
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST

Noida: The traffic police department have formed a team of five mobile marshals who will be equipped with high-speed motorcycles to chase and fine traffic violators in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the traffic police personnel are mostly deployed only at certain locations which might leave room for violators to escape. “We have found that some violators try to speed up when officials signal them to stop. There have also been instances when violators mock the police personnel after escaping from the spot. In such cases, the mobile marshals will be able to chase the violators and fine them,” he said.

Saha said that as of now, the traffic police have 20 high-speed motorcycles. “We have selected five marshals who will randomly visit different traffic crossings and issue fines to the violators,” he said. Officials of the team will be deployed from 8:30am to 8:30pm, with some intervals.

The DCP traffic said that they had conducted a trial for this new system from February 6 to 25 during which the five traffic marshals issued 3.408 challans to violators. “At least 2,050 challans were issued for riding two-wheelers without helmets, 1,067 for wrong parking and 291 for wrong-side driving. The initiative worked well and hence we formally launched it on Friday,” Saha said.

Earlier this month, the Noida traffic police had set up a Road Safety cell, which has a dedicated team of eight officials, including one traffic inspector, one sub-inspector, and two head constables to coordinate with different departments as well as civil society members. Saha said that the cell will be deployed at two traffic spots in Noida on Saturdays.

Last year, the district traffic police issued a total of 4.96 lakh penalties worth a total of 17.9 crore, out of which 3.43 crore were realised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Niti Aayog lauds Noida girl’s painting, shares on social media

By Sanjeev K Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 PM IST
NOIDA: If you were to visit Deepshikha De’s house in Sector 75, one of the first things you will notice are the colours and the brush strokes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Traffic cops get high-speed bikes to chase violators

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The traffic police department have formed a team of five mobile marshals who will be equipped with high-speed motorcycles to chase and fine traffic violators in the Gautam Budh Nagar district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three men in auto gang-rape GB Nagar woman in Hapur

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Three unidentified men allegedly gangraped a 30-year-old woman on Wednesday night shortly after boarding an auto-rickshaw from Ghaziabad to her home in Gautam Budh Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19: UP makes testing of those coming in from Maharashtra, Kerala mandatory

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:05 PM IST
NOIDA: Taking serious note of the rising number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country, particularly in Maharashtra and Kerala the Uttar Pradesh government has issued detailed guidelines for visitors coming in from these two states, in which testing and quarantine upon arrival mandatory has been made mandatory
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers plan cycle march from Kanyakumari to J&K

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:58 PM IST
While farmer leaders are taking up panchayats and rallies in different states to garner support for their protest against the Centre’s farm laws, a group of youngsters are cycling to different protest sites at the Delhi border to rope in volunteers for a “cycle march” from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five held for robbery at cigarette godown

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Greater Noida: A day after an office-cum-warehouse in Site IV was robbed of cigarette packets worth 25 lakh, police on late Thursday night arrested three persons, including a former employee of the warehouse, in the case after an encounter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yamuna Expressway authority’s team visits Medtech Zone in Vizag

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Greater Noida: A five-member team of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) led by its chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh on Friday visited the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam to understand the requirements for the proposed medical device park project in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yeida says it resolved all land-related issues with farmers

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Friday said it gave residential plots and resolved all issues with those farmers who gave their land to it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

45-year-old killed in Ghaziabad while trying to resolve fight between two brothers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 45-year-old man was allegedly gunned down on Friday morning when he tried to intervene in a fight between two brothers at Kallugarhi locality falling under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Former Jharkhand governor’s email hacked, Noida police probe matter

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Noida police have launched a probe after unidentified persons allegedly hacked the email account of the former Jharkhand Governor Prabhat Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents protest anti-encroachment drive

By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Residents of Sarfabad village stopped a Noida Authority’s anti-encroachment drive team from demolishing shops there on Wednesday Officials part of the team said the farmers claimed ownership of the land following which they decided to postpone the demolition drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fight against Covid-19 not over, be very cautious: UP govt

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:39 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday warned people against complacency in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in several states in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad worst polluted in country, AQI likely to worsen

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of the region has deteriorated in the past 24 hours with Ghaziabad turning out to be the worst polluted city of the country on Wednesday, while Greater Noida was the third worst
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills wife over illicit relation; surrenders two days later

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over suspicions of an illicit relation on Monday, and surrendered before Beta 2 police on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tikait to Govt: Be serious about talks on farm laws

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asked the Union government to send a representative who had the power to resolve issues concerning the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac