Noida: Traffic hit near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Kanshiram’s death anniversary

Noida: Traffic slowed down outside the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday as people converged at the venue to pay their tribute to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his 19th death anniversary. In an earlier press statement, Noida Traffic Police had stated that in case of heavy congestion at the Mahamaya Flyover, traffic could be diverted through internal sector roads, including Sector 37, Botanical Garden, and Sectors 18 and 16. However, officials confirmed that no diversions were needed on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said as the BSP workers reached Sthal in cars and buses, it caused a brief traffic congestion from Mahamaya Flyover to the Bird Feeding Point during peak morning hours.

Shailendra Singh, a traffic inspector, said: “Two buses and a few cars carrying the BSP workers reached the site. Traffic police teams were deployed along the route and at the venue to ensure smooth movement”

“To manage the traffic flow and control the situation, we set up barricades and regulated the traffic flow coming from the Film City flyover loop that merges with this stretch,” said a traffic police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police officials said that a truck travelling from Noida to Greater Noida also suffered a tyre burst near the Mahamaya Flyover, leading to brief traffic congestion. The vehicle was later removed and the traffic was cleared shortly after.

Born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab, Kanshi Ram dedicated his life to the upliftment of marginalised communities and the empowerment of the Bahujan Samaj. He passed away on October 9, 2006.

In an earlier press statement, Noida Traffic Police had stated that in case of heavy congestion at the Mahamaya Flyover, traffic could be diverted through internal sector roads, including Sector 37, Botanical Garden, and Sectors 18 and 16. However, officials confirmed that no diversions were needed on Thursday.