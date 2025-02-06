Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida traffic police to identify silent zones, fine those honking in such areas

ByArun Singh, Noida
Feb 06, 2025 07:16 AM IST

On Tuesday, a letter was also issued to all traffic inspectors to identify “no honking zones” in their jurisdiction

Noida traffic police will soon start issuing fines to those caught honking near hospitals and academic institutions that are designated as silent zones, police said on Wednesday, adding that such silent zones will be identified and demarcated as such soon. The traffic police will also ensure compliance with the permitted decibel (dB) levels even on roads outside the silent zones, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Lakhan Singh Yadav, said.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, drivers violating the silent zone rule can be fined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 for the first offence and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 for a repeat offence. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, drivers violating the silent zone rule can be fined 1,000 for the first offence and 2,000 for a repeat offence. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Honking in a silent zone is an offence as it causes unnecessary noise pollution and disturbances. Such silent zones are areas near hospitals and schools, where patients and also students require a quiet environment,” he said.

“We are making a list of such silent zones and we will put up signboards to inform commuters,” Yadav said.

“A traffic police team will also be deployed at such locations to fine vehicle owners and drivers who violate the rules,” said Yadav.

On Tuesday, a letter was also issued to all traffic inspectors to identify “no honking zones” in their jurisdiction. After preparing the list, police will place “no honking” and “silent zone” boards in these places.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, drivers violating the silent zone rule can be fined 1,000 for the first offence and 2,000 for a repeat offence.

The permissible maximum sound limit for the silent zone is 50 decibels during daytime and 40 decibels at night.

Explaining the fining process, a traffic police officer said, “We issue a fine for using modified silencers on motorcycles or pressure horns on vehicles as both these devices create noise pollution . We also have equipment to measure the decibel level during surprise checks.”

In 2024, the traffic police had issued 2.8 million fines in total, of which 26,858 were issued for noise pollution in Gautam Budh Nagar.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On