Noida transport dept makes high security registration plates mandatory by April 15

Noida transport department has asked vehicle owners to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) by April 15, after receiving directions for the same from Lucknow for its enforcement
By Shafaque Alam, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:42 PM IST

Noida transport department has asked vehicle owners to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) by April 15, after receiving directions for the same from Lucknow for its enforcement. Vehicles not having HSRPs may be fined after April 15.

The UP government on Thursday issued a staggered time slot for installation of HSRPs. All vehicles in NCR will need HSRPs by April 15. For other districts, the vehicle owners have been given different time slots based on their vehicles’ last digit. Uttar Pradesh has about 3.28 crore vehicles and the government aims to equip them all with HSRPs by July 2022.

AK Pandey, ARTO (administration) said that the government has already made HSRPs mandatory for all the vehicles. “Recently the Association of Registration Plate Manufacturers of India wrote to the state government which has issued a direction for all vehicles to be fitted by HSRPs by April 15 this year in the NCR,” he said. Gautam Budh Nagar has around 7.34 lakh vehicles registered, of which 1.5 lakh vehicles have so far been fitted with the HSRPs.

On Thursday, special transport secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra wrote a letter to the transport department about the staggered time slot for systematic installation of HSRPs on vehicles. As per directions, districts in NCR — like GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur — will need to ensure HSRPs by April 15.

For other districts, vehicles having 0 and 1 as last digit registration number will need HSRP by 15 July 2021; 2 and 3 as last digit by October 15, 2021; 4 and 5 last digit by January 15, 2022; 6 and 7 last digit by April 15, 2022; and 8 and 9 last digit by July 15, 2022.

People can book their HSRP slots on www.bookmyhsrp.com and https://www.makemyhsrp.com. They need to fill the vehicles’ details and make the payment in advance to get time slots to visit their dealers’ office to get HSRP. They can also request for home delivery of the number plates. Radha Krishna Shrivastava, assistant general manager Rosmerta, the firm which runs bookmyhsrp.com, said that the company has production units in Noida and Greater Noida. “We have been efficiently delivering these HSRPs at the dealers’ office and also at customers’ residence. The staggered time slot will ensure smooth installation of HSRPs on vehicles,” he said.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has mandated that all vehicles sold in India before April 2019 need to have an HSRP. HSRPs are tamper-proof, as compared to the conventional number plates. These plates are issued only after the vehicle owner provides information such as engine number, chassis number, etc. This is a crucial step in preventing counterfeiting of high security registration plates.

