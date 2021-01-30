Noida transport dept makes high security registration plates mandatory by April 15
Noida transport department has asked vehicle owners to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) by April 15, after receiving directions for the same from Lucknow for its enforcement. Vehicles not having HSRPs may be fined after April 15.
The UP government on Thursday issued a staggered time slot for installation of HSRPs. All vehicles in NCR will need HSRPs by April 15. For other districts, the vehicle owners have been given different time slots based on their vehicles’ last digit. Uttar Pradesh has about 3.28 crore vehicles and the government aims to equip them all with HSRPs by July 2022.
AK Pandey, ARTO (administration) said that the government has already made HSRPs mandatory for all the vehicles. “Recently the Association of Registration Plate Manufacturers of India wrote to the state government which has issued a direction for all vehicles to be fitted by HSRPs by April 15 this year in the NCR,” he said. Gautam Budh Nagar has around 7.34 lakh vehicles registered, of which 1.5 lakh vehicles have so far been fitted with the HSRPs.
On Thursday, special transport secretary Akhilesh Kumar Mishra wrote a letter to the transport department about the staggered time slot for systematic installation of HSRPs on vehicles. As per directions, districts in NCR — like GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur — will need to ensure HSRPs by April 15.
For other districts, vehicles having 0 and 1 as last digit registration number will need HSRP by 15 July 2021; 2 and 3 as last digit by October 15, 2021; 4 and 5 last digit by January 15, 2022; 6 and 7 last digit by April 15, 2022; and 8 and 9 last digit by July 15, 2022.
People can book their HSRP slots on www.bookmyhsrp.com and https://www.makemyhsrp.com. They need to fill the vehicles’ details and make the payment in advance to get time slots to visit their dealers’ office to get HSRP. They can also request for home delivery of the number plates. Radha Krishna Shrivastava, assistant general manager Rosmerta, the firm which runs bookmyhsrp.com, said that the company has production units in Noida and Greater Noida. “We have been efficiently delivering these HSRPs at the dealers’ office and also at customers’ residence. The staggered time slot will ensure smooth installation of HSRPs on vehicles,” he said.
The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has mandated that all vehicles sold in India before April 2019 need to have an HSRP. HSRPs are tamper-proof, as compared to the conventional number plates. These plates are issued only after the vehicle owner provides information such as engine number, chassis number, etc. This is a crucial step in preventing counterfeiting of high security registration plates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: 45-year-old man gets 3 years’ imprisonment for molesting 10-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politicians flock to UP Gate protest site after emotional appeal by Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Greater Noida Ghaziabad only cities across country with ‘severe’ AQI on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BKU-Lokshakti extends support to Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supporters flock to UP Gate at night as Tikait’s emotional appeal goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt expands Noida’s horizons; city to get land from 80 more villages, border Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt gives green signal for land acquisition for second phase of Jewar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One killed, three injured as private bus, cab collide in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scepticism, faulty data hinders vaccination drive in Gautam Budh Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Silver, gold ornaments stolen from Greater Noida shop; case filed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom’s one-time settlement scheme fails to attract defaulters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida may experience cold wave till Jan 31: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Heliport project to be ready by Sept 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox