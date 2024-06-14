Noida: Two held with 2,480 banned e-cigarettes worth 1 cr

Noida: The Noida police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly smuggling a large consignment of banned e-cigarettes worth ₹1 crore, and cannabis worth ₹3 lakh approximately from Sector 18, Noida, police officers aware of the development said, adding that a third suspect is absconding. A total of 2,480 e-cigarettes of three different flavours, and four kilograms of cannabis were confiscated from the suspects while being smuggled in an e-auto rickshaw. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The total consignment was being sent to Noida from Gurugram, Haryana. The e-cigarettes were to be sold to students of schools, colleges, universities, and those staying in paying-guest accommodation and hostels in Delhi-national capital region (NCR), they said.

A total of 2,480 e-cigarettes of three different flavours, and four kilograms of cannabis were confiscated from the suspects while being smuggled in an e-auto rickshaw, officers informed.

Police identified the two as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, and Shahnawaz, a resident of Govindpuri, Delhi.

According to deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shakti Avasthy, at around 1.10am on Friday, the suspects were intercepted by a joint team of Sector 20 police station and the crime response team (CRT) of Noida police, near the multi-level parking located in Sector 18,

“The two suspects have been arrested under charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act,” the officer said.

According to Avasthy, during interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were provided the consignment by one Jitendra Walia, a resident of Gurugram.

“The e-cigarettes have been smuggled into India from outside the country, possibly from a Middle East country. More information on this is yet to be ascertained,” said the DCP, adding that the money earned by selling the e-cigarettes in retail was divided among three people. ` `

“Due to the high demand of the e-cigarettes, the sellers inflate the prices and sell each of these at ₹4,000 to 4,500. During inquiry, the suspects revealed that the price of the contraband is higher due to its special intoxicating effect. They also peddle cannabis on demand,” said the officer.

The two suspects were produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody, he said.

“The third member of the gang, identified as Jitendra Walia, a resident of Gurugram, is absconding and teams have been deployed to nab him,” said the DCP.