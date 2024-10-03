Noida: U-turns, bottlenecks, illegal parking turns road near Sector 59 Metro station into choke-point

The stretch between Sector 59 and Noida Electronic City, which connects to Ghaziabad, NH-9, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, has become a choke-point owing to problematic U-turns, bottlenecks, illegal parking by auto-rickshaws near the Metro, and encroachments, said motorists and other road users. Noida, India- October 03, 2024: A view of vehicle is standing in front of CNG pump in sector 71 to get CNG filled. There is a traffic jam during peak hour in the evening, in Noida, India, on Thursday, October 03, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Arun’s story

Commuters coming from the elevated road or Maharaja Agrasen road frequently find themselves stuck in congestion that begins at the Sector 59 Metro station and extends to the Noida Electronic City Road or Model Town junction. Motorists said it takes over 30 minutes to navigate this 3.2km stretch.

Traffic from Noida Electronic City to the Sector 59 metro station is also affected daily, they said. During a recent visit, HT team observed that vehicles merging from the three-lane elevated road and the two-lane Maharaja Agrasen road hit a bottleneck at the junction leading to the Sector 59 metro station and Greater Noida.

Additionally, a two-lane service road, running parallel from Sector 62 Metro station to an underpass connecting to Ghaziabad, is underused, resulting in heavier congestion on the main four-lane road, road users said.

The presence of three U-turns further slows down the traffic flow. The six-lane road, coming from Model Town Junction towards Sector 59 metro station, narrows down abruptly to four lanes and then to three due to a Metro pillar located near the turn at Wazidpur village, Sector 63.

Congestion is also exacerbated by illegal vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers, and lengthy queues at the CNG petrol pump near the U-turn of the Electronic City Metro station, said motorists.

Ankit Singh, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, said, “I regularly use that stretch to get to my office in Sector 16. In the evening, to escape the rush hour congestion, I return home only around 8pm, but in the morning, I can’t alter my schedule and often end up stuck in traffic for about 30 minutes.”

“For drivers, passing through that area is a nightmare; traffic moves bumper-to-bumper,” he said.

Another commuter, Rakesh Mishra, who works in Sector 62, said, “Traffic police and the relevant authorities need to address the root causes of the issue. It’s frustrating for both two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers.”

Traffic police said they conducted a survey from Sector 59 Metro station to Model Road and vice versa to evaluate the problem. “Traffic police along with the Noida authority, conducted a survey of that stretch. We have identified multiple issues that need to be rectified. Apart from those, Vishwakarma road needs modification to handle the heavy volume of traffic. Soon work will start on that stretch.” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

Anurag Kulshrestha, advisor to Gautam Budh Nagar’s road safety cell and president of TRAX, a road safety NGO, said, “The entire stretch from Sector 59 to Electronic City and vice versa needs modification. The concrete U-turn is blocking the main carriageway, which disturbs the flow of traffic. There is also a need to fix the U-turns and service lane merging at the main carriageway.”