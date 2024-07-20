Noida: UPPCB points out rainwater harvesting system in parks

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida, on Friday served a notice to the Noida authority, highlighting the possible risks of groundwater pollution due to the ongoing process to set up a rainwater harvesting system in parks. The rainwater harvesting in parks, instead of rooftop rainwater harvesting, involves the risk of polluting the aquifers with fertilisers and the sewage treatment plant (STP) water used in the parks, say environment activists. (HT Photo)

The move came following an environmental activist apprising various local government bodies about issuance of tenders for rainwater harvesting in parks of Noida.

The rainwater harvesting in parks, instead of rooftop rainwater harvesting, involves the risk of polluting the aquifers with fertilisers and the sewage treatment plant (STP) water used in the parks, say environment activists.

Through a complaint to the district administration, Noida authority, UPPCB and others, Vikram Tongad, the activist, on Friday pointed out that parks naturally recharge the groundwater, and artificial recharging would pollute the aquifers (an underground layer of water-bearing material). The complaint led to the UPPCB, Noida issuing a notice to the Noida authority.

“We have written to the Noida authority’s chief executive officer, apprising of the possible risks involved, and that the activity could result in polluting the groundwater,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.

To be sure, the Noida authority issued a tender for installation of a rainwater harvesting system in parks located in Sector 49, 50 (Meghdootam), 51, 52, 53, Sector 128, and other parks located in Sector 61 and 94.

Gautam Budh Nagar groundwater department officials said that the matter was in the notice of the department. However, they said that there is no such provision in Uttar Pradesh Ground Water (Management and Regulation) Act, 2019, that prohibits setting up of rainwater harvesting systems in parks.

According to Ankita Rai, a hydrologist with the department, such a tender has been issued for the first time by the authority.

As per the provisions, if groundwater is being recharged artificially through rainwater harvesting system at an open land, the water is not supposed to be injected directly, Rai informed.

“The process should include filtration after developing a filter chamber. Moreover, there is no such provision that rainwater harvesting could not be used in open areas like parks,” she added.

“The officials have been directed to follow a proper model to ensure that groundwater is not polluted and all the guidelines of the UP Ground Water (Management and Regulation) Act, 2019, are in compliance,” the official added.

The environmental activists, however, are opposing installation of rainwater harvesting in parks.

“Once again, public money is being spent on rainwater harvesting in parks even though it is unnecessary. Parks naturally recharge rainwater. Artificial recharging of water in parks will pollute the aquifers. The act could lead to increased groundwater pollution as pesticides and fertilisers used in parks could seep directly into the ground,” said Tongad, the environment activist and founder, Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE).

“We have written to the central and state agencies and requested their intervention to prevent such wrong practices and to utilise the resources in setting up the rainwater harvesting in public buildings instead,” he added.