Noida: Video of man threatening shopkeeper emerges on social media, FIR filed

Noida: A video of a 28-year-old man wielding a knife and threatening a shopkeeper with life at a locality in Noida emerged on social media on Saturday morning, prompting police to register a first information report (FIR) against him. The suspect was allegedly passing remarks and making objectionable gestures at customers just when the shopkeeper asked him to leave, following which a verbal spat ensued and the drunk Arun brought a knife from his house. (HT Photo)

It was later found that the suspect is already out on bail in a separate case, and he was in an inebriated state when the incident occurred. Police are now searching for him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Mishra, the incident occurred in the morning when the suspect, identified as Arun alias Dagi, was standing in front of a shop in Morna village.

“Arun was in an intoxicated state and standing in front of the shop. He was allegedly making objectionable comments and gestures at customers. To this, the shopkeeper, Narender Kumar, a local resident, asked him to leave and a verbal spat ensued between the two,” said the ADCP.

Few minutes later, Arun went home and returned with a kitchen knife at the shop, officers said.

“Wielding the knife, Arun threatened the shopkeeper. A neighbour captured it on video and shared it on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, police teams contacted the shopkeeper. Then, he submitted a complaint at the Sector 24 police station against the suspect and an FIR has been registered under charges of criminal intimidation,” said the officer.

During inquiry, it was found that the suspect Arun had been sent to jail for getting involved in another fight in the area and was out on a bail.

“Arun is currently absconding. Police teams have been deployed to nab him,” said a senior officer who is part of the investigation.