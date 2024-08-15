Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on August 15, 2024, is 33.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 36.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.47 °C and 37.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 36.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 149.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|35.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|35.51 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|August 20, 2024
|29.74 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|29.42 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
