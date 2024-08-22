Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 23, 2024 35.56 °C Heavy intensity rain August 24, 2024 32.85 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 34.09 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 32.56 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 30.39 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 29.11 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 32.99 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 22, 2024, is 35.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 37.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.5 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 37.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

