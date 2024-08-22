Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on August 22, 2024, is 35.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 37.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.5 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 37.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 23, 2024
|35.56 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 24, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|34.09 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|32.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|30.39 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|29.11 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.07 °C
|Moderate rain
