Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.7 °C, check weather forecast for August 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 8, 2024 29.58 °C Moderate rain August 9, 2024 33.34 °C Moderate rain August 10, 2024 31.0 °C Moderate rain August 11, 2024 25.42 °C Very heavy rain August 12, 2024 32.36 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 31.51 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 35.19 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.35 °C Light rain Chennai 29.93 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.71 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.98 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Light rain Delhi 29.36 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 7, 2024, is 29.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.7 °C and 30.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.67 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 105.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.