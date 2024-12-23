Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on December 23, 2024, is 16.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.15 °C and 16.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 22.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|16.51
|Light rain
|December 25, 2024
|19.94
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|20.63
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|20.65
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|21.01
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|21.76
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|20.04
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
