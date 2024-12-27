Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.16 °C, check weather forecast for December 27, 2024
Dec 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on December 27, 2024, is 22.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.16 °C and 23.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.32 °C and 18.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 28, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.32 °C and 18.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 28, 2024
|22.92
|Moderate rain
|December 29, 2024
|18.89
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|18.63
|Sky is clear
|December 31, 2024
|19.67
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|20.09
|Sky is clear
|January 2, 2025
|20.38
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|21.89
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy