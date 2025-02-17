Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.16 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on February 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on February 17, 2025, is 26.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.16 °C and 29.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.87 °C and 30.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 18, 2025
|26.41
|Broken clouds
|February 19, 2025
|27.63
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|28.23
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|28.03
|Light rain
|February 22, 2025
|25.03
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|26.65
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|26.11
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.