Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 13, 2025, is 17.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.16 °C and 21.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.88 °C and 22.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 340.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 14, 2025
|17.27
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|19.24
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|19.85
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|18.01
|Light rain
|January 18, 2025
|20.19
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|20.56
|Overcast clouds
|January 20, 2025
|22.13
|Broken clouds
