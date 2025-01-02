Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 2, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 2, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on January 2, 2025, is 20.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 23.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.76 °C and 24.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 3, 2025
|20.47
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.74
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|23.38
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|23.70
|Sky is clear
|January 7, 2025
|22.54
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|19.81
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|18.85
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025
