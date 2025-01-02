Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 2, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 02, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 2, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on January 2, 2025, is 20.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.16 °C and 23.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:35 PM.

Noida weather update on January 02, 2025
Noida weather update on January 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 3, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.76 °C and 24.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 3, 202520.47Broken clouds
January 4, 202521.74Overcast clouds
January 5, 202523.38Sky is clear
January 6, 202523.70Sky is clear
January 7, 202522.54Sky is clear
January 8, 202519.81Sky is clear
January 9, 202518.85Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 2, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.92 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata19.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.38 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru22.66 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.21 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.27 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.16 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Follow Us On