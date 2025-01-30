Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 30, 2025, is 21.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.16 °C and 24.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:57 PM. Noida weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 25.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 21.50 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 22.72 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 23.15 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 24.39 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 24.20 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 18.73 Moderate rain February 6, 2025 20.49 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.