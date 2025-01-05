Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on January 5, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on January 5, 2025, is 18.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.16 °C and 23.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.

Noida weather update on January 05, 2025
Noida weather update on January 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 6, 202518.42Sky is clear
January 7, 202520.30Sky is clear
January 8, 202521.17Sky is clear
January 9, 202519.80Few clouds
January 10, 202520.80Broken clouds
January 11, 202521.08Sky is clear
January 12, 202520.18Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.33 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata19.7 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.5 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru21.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad23.59 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad23.54 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.71 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On