Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on January 5, 2025, is 18.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.16 °C and 23.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:37 PM. Noida weather update on January 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 23.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 6, 2025 18.42 Sky is clear January 7, 2025 20.30 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 21.17 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 19.80 Few clouds January 10, 2025 20.80 Broken clouds January 11, 2025 21.08 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 20.18 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.33 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.7 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.5 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.59 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.54 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Scattered clouds



