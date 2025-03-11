Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on March 11, 2025, is 31.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.16 °C and 35.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:26 PM. Noida weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.24 °C and 36.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.16 °C and 35.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 266.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 12, 2025 31.70 Scattered clouds March 13, 2025 33.06 Few clouds March 14, 2025 34.39 Overcast clouds March 15, 2025 32.04 Light rain March 16, 2025 33.17 Scattered clouds March 17, 2025 32.40 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 31.22 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.82 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 29.03 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.3 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.22 °C Few clouds Delhi 31.42 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

