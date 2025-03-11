Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 11, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on March 11, 2025, is 31.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.16 °C and 35.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Noida weather update on March 11, 2025
Noida weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.24 °C and 36.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.16 °C and 35.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 266.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 12, 202531.70Scattered clouds
March 13, 202533.06Few clouds
March 14, 202534.39Overcast clouds
March 15, 202532.04Light rain
March 16, 202533.17Scattered clouds
March 17, 202532.40Sky is clear
March 18, 202531.22Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.82 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru29.03 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.3 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.22 °C Few clouds
Delhi31.42 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
