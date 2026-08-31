BOGOTA, Colombia — A key leader of the dissident factions of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who operated in a volatile area in the country’s southwest region was killed Sunday during a military operation, said President Abelardo de la Espriella. Colombia's president says soldiers killed a key dissident leader

The president said the death of a man known as “Felipe” or “Arcadio” was a “crushing blow” to the dissident faction led by a man who goes by “Iván Mordisco.”

De La Espriella posted a video on X presumably showing a person in a body bag near a weapon and ammunition seized by authorities during the operation.

“We are closing the net on Mordisco and his networks,” warned the president, who announced that offensive operations against illegal armed groups would continue. “Any criminal who doesn’t surrender will end up in a body bag.”

He said “Felipe” was responsible for multiple attacks on police stations in Valle del Cauca, using explosives dropped from drones. He commanded a unit within the Jaime Martínez faction, part of the dissident groups of the defunct FARC that refused to join the government’s 2016 peace negotiations.

The leader also participated in planting explosives-laden gas cylinders on roads in Valle del Cauca, attacking a military unit, torching vehicles, engaging in extortion and committing other criminal acts, de la Espriella said.

This is not the first time de la Espriella has announced the killing of a leader of an illegal armed group since recently taking office.

The president has vowed to take a hard line against such groups — marking a shift from the policy of his predecessor, Gustavo Petro — and has called on “Iván Mordisco” and other leaders to surrender to authorities and face the consequences.

On Friday, de La Espriella also announced the capture of Emilio José Cordero Sierra, known as “Fantasma,” who is accused of coordinating the exchange of cocaine for military hardware with FARC dissident groups. He is sought for extradition by the United States on charges related to terrorism, conspiracy to commit a crime and drug trafficking.

In recent days, the president also gave the green light for the extradition to the United States of five suspects whose handover had been suspended as part of the peace process promoted by the previous administration — a process de La Espriella formally concluded through resolutions issued Friday.

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