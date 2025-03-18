Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 18, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 18, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on March 18, 2025, is 29.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.16 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Noida weather update on March 18, 2025
Noida weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 34.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 180.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 19, 202529.05Sky is clear
March 20, 202532.27Few clouds
March 21, 202534.52Few clouds
March 22, 202535.05Broken clouds
March 23, 202532.69Sky is clear
March 24, 202534.07Sky is clear
March 25, 202535.68Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.58 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata33.31 °C Broken clouds
Chennai29.89 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru31.97 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad35.66 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad33.74 °C Broken clouds
Delhi29.19 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

