Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 18, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on March 18, 2025, is 29.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.16 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Noida weather update on March 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 34.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 180.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 19, 2025 29.05 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 32.27 Few clouds March 21, 2025 34.52 Few clouds March 22, 2025 35.05 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 32.69 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 34.07 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 35.68 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.58 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.31 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.89 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 31.97 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.66 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 33.74 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.19 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



