Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 19, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on March 19, 2025, is 31.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.16 °C and 33.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:31 PM. Noida weather update on March 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.55 °C and 35.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.16 °C and 33.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 201.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 20, 2025 31.23 Scattered clouds March 21, 2025 34.11 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 34.58 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 31.88 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 32.66 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 35.04 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 35.65 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on March 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.65 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.35 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 35.76 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.14 °C Few clouds



