Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 25, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 25, 2025 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on March 25, 2025, is 34.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.16 °C and 36.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 7% and the wind speed is 7 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Noida weather update on March 25, 2025
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.87 °C and 38.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.16 °C and 36.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 26, 202534.30Sky is clear
March 27, 202536.03Sky is clear
March 28, 202535.20Sky is clear
March 29, 202531.30Sky is clear
March 30, 202531.31Broken clouds
March 31, 202531.64Sky is clear
April 1, 202533.67Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.62 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.22 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.75 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.2 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad33.45 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad35.5 °C Sky is clear
Delhi33.75 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
