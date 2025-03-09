Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.18 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on March 9, 2025, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.18 °C and 33.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:25 PM. Noida weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.18 °C and 33.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 30.35 Sky is clear March 11, 2025 31.56 Broken clouds March 12, 2025 33.18 Broken clouds March 13, 2025 33.62 Broken clouds March 14, 2025 35.55 Scattered clouds March 15, 2025 34.39 Broken clouds March 16, 2025 33.15 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



