Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.18 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on March 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on March 9, 2025, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.18 °C and 33.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.84 °C and 35.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.18 °C and 33.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 10, 2025
|30.35
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|31.56
|Broken clouds
|March 12, 2025
|33.18
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|33.62
|Broken clouds
|March 14, 2025
|35.55
|Scattered clouds
|March 15, 2025
|34.39
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|33.15
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025
