Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on October 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on October 11, 2024, is 33.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.16 °C and 35.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.76 °C and 36.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.16 °C and 35.49 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 197.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 12, 2024 34.77 °C Few clouds
October 13, 2024 35.1 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 34.6 °C Sky is clear
October 15, 2024 34.23 °C Few clouds
October 16, 2024 34.11 °C Sky is clear
October 17, 2024 32.16 °C Sky is clear
October 18, 2024 32.97 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on October 11, 2024
Noida weather update on October 11, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
