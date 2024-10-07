Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.7 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on October 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on October 7, 2024, is 34.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.7 °C and 36.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.98 °C and 36.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.7 °C and 36.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 225.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 8, 2024 34.21 °C Sky is clear
October 9, 2024 34.22 °C Sky is clear
October 10, 2024 35.47 °C Sky is clear
October 11, 2024 35.96 °C Sky is clear
October 12, 2024 36.02 °C Scattered clouds
October 13, 2024 34.34 °C Sky is clear
October 14, 2024 33.82 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.1 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 29.46 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 34.73 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on October 07, 2024
Noida weather update on October 07, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
