Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on September 17, 2024, is 30.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 33.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.37 °C and 28.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.16 °C and 33.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 184.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 18, 2024
|24.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 19, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|33.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|35.5 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|37.23 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 23, 2024
|37.65 °C
|Few clouds
|September 24, 2024
|37.29 °C
|Sky is clear
