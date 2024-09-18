Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 30.89 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 33.71 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 35.23 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 36.95 °C Broken clouds September 23, 2024 37.45 °C Sky is clear September 24, 2024 37.71 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 36.84 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Noida today, on September 18, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.34 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

