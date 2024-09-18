Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.34 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on September 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on September 18, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.34 °C and 28.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 33.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 19, 2024
|30.89 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|33.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|35.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 22, 2024
|36.95 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 23, 2024
|37.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 24, 2024
|37.71 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 25, 2024
|36.84 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
