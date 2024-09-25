Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 26, 2024 32.68 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 31.38 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 29.36 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 31.16 °C Scattered clouds September 30, 2024 34.22 °C Few clouds October 1, 2024 36.29 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 37.23 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.17 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.33 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.03 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.9 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.68 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on September 25, 2024, is 33.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.16 °C and 37.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.37 °C and 33.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 29.16 °C and 37.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 323.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

