Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.16 °C, check weather forecast for September 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 7, 2024 30.59 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 34.66 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 36.51 °C Sky is clear September 10, 2024 37.5 °C Scattered clouds September 11, 2024 37.13 °C Sky is clear September 12, 2024 35.63 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 33.26 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.99 °C Light rain Chennai 31.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.11 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Noida today, on September 6, 2024, is 31.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.16 °C and 33.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.6 °C and 30.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.With temperatures ranging between 26.16 °C and 33.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

