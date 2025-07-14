Noida woman attacked with knife after alleged pressure to withdraw daughter’s death case

A 42-year-old woman, who was allegedly being pressured to withdraw a case related to her teenage daughter’s death, sustained 27 stitches after she was attacked by unidentified bikers in Sector 2, Noida, on Wednesday evening, police said on Sunday. The pillion rider attacked me multiple times, and they fled the spot assuming I was dead, the woman stated in the latest FIR. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Geeta, who goes by a single name and lives in Sector 10, was returning home from work when the incident took place. “They both were wearing helmets. The pillion rider attacked me multiple times, and they fled the spot assuming I was dead. Later, I called my relatives and the police on the emergency helpline number 112,” Geeta stated in the FIR.

According to her complaint, Geeta received 11 stitches on her left cheek, 5 on the right, and 11 on her right hand. The FIR was lodged on Saturday at the Phase 1 police station under charges of voluntarily causing hurt, intentional hurt, and criminal conspiracy against nine people, including Varun, alias Veeru, a neighbour.

Geeta alleged that Varun strangulated her 17-year-old daughter on October 9, 2023. While the police had booked Varun for abetment to suicide, Geeta maintained it was murder. “Since then, Varun’s family members have been threatening us,” she said in the FIR.

Police said Varun was initially denied bail twice in 2023 and 2024 but was granted bail in April 2025 by the Allahabad high court under certain conditions.

When asked whether Geeta had previously reported threats, station house officer (Phase 1) Amit Kumar Maan said, “We have not received any complaint related to the threat from Geeta. It is yet to be ascertained if Varun attacked her or someone else. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspect.”

The SHO clarified that while Geeta claimed strangulation, Varun was charged under abetment to suicide in the November 8, 2023, FIR, after the girl was found dead in her room and Varun was seen leaving the premises. A case under sections for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional hurt, and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against nine members of the family, including Varun, on Saturday, police said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, following a brief investigation, Noida police said that prima facie, the incident looks suspicious as the woman was not found at the spot when the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) reached Sector 2 after the emergency call.

“The exact spot where the incident took place has not been ascertained yet, and we did not receive a call from Sector 39 hospital as well, where she was admitted. Apart from this, she approached us a day later with injuries. We have taken all the suspects, including the prime suspect Varun, into custody to ascertain how the incident unfolded,” said assistant commissioner of police (Noida) Swatantra Singh, adding, “We are investigating the case from all angles.”