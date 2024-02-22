Noida: Woman throws two toddler daughters off four-storey building, jumps to her death

A 32-year-old woman allegedly threw her two daughters, aged three years and four years, off the terrace of a four-storey building in Noida’s Sector 49 on Wednesday afternoon, and jumped to her death soon after, senior police officers said, adding that while the four-year-old child died on the spot, the woman succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The three-year-old girl is undergoing treatment and is stable, said police. he lived with her husband and three daughters aged 7, 4, and 3 years at a flat taken on rent in the four storey building (above) in Barola, Sector 49. (HT Photo)

Anuj Kumar Saini, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said, “She lived with her husband and three daughters aged 7, 4, and 3 years at a flat taken on rent in the four storey building in Barola, Sector 49. The husband works at the canteen of a private hospital in Sector 41.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“On Wednesday around 1pm, after the elder daughter had gone to school, the woman took her two younger children to the terrace and jumped to her death after throwing them off the terrace,” said Saini.

He said, “The woman’s husband left for work around 9.30am. He has denied having any argument with his wife before he left on Wednesday morning. He also told us that he did not notice anything unusual in her behaviour.”

Manish Kumar Mishra, Noida, additional deputy commissioner of police, said, “We were informed that she was under medication for some ailment. We are gathering more details to ascertain the reason for her extreme step and also the nature of her illness. No case has been registered in the matter as yet.”