Noida women slap elderly couple in heated dispute over unleashing pet dog during walk

Two women slapped an elderly couple in a Noida society during a scuffle over unleashing their dog while walking in the compound on Thursday night. The incident in Hyde Park society in Sector 78 was captured in a video now circulating on social media. The footage shows a resident alleging that the dog was brought out without a leash. The footage shows a resident alleging that the dog was brought out without a leash. (via HT)

The footage reveals two women engaged in a heated exchange with the elderly couple, with one woman holding the dog’s leash. At one point, a woman suddenly slaps the elderly man amid the argument, while his wife continues to speak. Despite onlookers attempting to defuse the situation, the woman threatens further, saying, “How dare you touch me? Aise Thappad marungi na tumko (I'll slap you so hard).”

Also Read | Senior citizen, child injured in two stray dog attacks in Pune

The person recording the video is heard urging nearby residents to intervene and prevent further escalation.

Hindustan Times, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Police said that following a complaint from the elderly man, a case of assault and criminal intimidation was filed at Sector 113 police station. However, as the girl apologised to him, the matter was resolved, and the case was settled on Friday morning.

Also Read | 3 kids among 11 hurt in stray dog attack in Kharar society

Here's what happened

An investigation revealed that around 9.30 pm on Thursday, two sisters, residents of X Tower in The Hyde Park complex, were out walking their pet dog in the society premises.

"As they walked near the children's playground, one of the sisters, a law student, unleashed her dog. When residents noticed the dog roaming freely in the playground, they raised concerns," an officer said. The situation intensified when the dog approached the 3-year-old daughter of a resident from V Tower, prompting them to shout in alarm.

The officer added that following the residents' objection, the dispute escalated, leading one of the sisters to slap the woman who had initially raised her voice. "When the woman's in-laws arrived at the scene after hearing the commotion, they attempted to calm the situation," the officer said, mentioning that an elderly man was slapped twice while trying to separate his daughter-in-law and the sisters.

In response, police were called via emergency helpline 112, and a Sector 113 police team arrived at the location.

“We have handed over all CCTV footage and videos recorded by residents to the police and accompanied the senior citizens to the station,” said Amit Gupta, The Hyde Park AOA secretary.

Gupta said, “Unleashing dogs within society premises is strictly prohibited, as it poses a risk to children. We were informed that the two sisters live in a rented unit. We have contacted the property owner, requesting that they vacate the flat promptly, as such disturbances are unacceptable.”

Apartment Owners Association reacts

The Apartment Owners Association (AOA) responded to the incident, expressing strong disapproval of what they described as “unacceptable” actions by the tenant residing in X702, which caused “distress to the senior citizen family in the complex.”

In their statement, the AOA said, "We strongly condemn the unacceptable behavior exhibited by the tenant of X702, causing distress to our esteemed senior citizen family. The family submitted a formal police complaint yesterday, with our full support and accompaniment. We possess conclusive evidence, including CCTV footage, to aid the investigation.”

The statement further said about the plans to introduce strict rules to avoid similar issues in the future, adding that the owner of X702 has been notified, fully understands the situation, and has issued a notice to vacate. “Our priority remains the safety, security, and well-being of our senior residents,” the statement concluded.

(With inputs from Arun Singh)