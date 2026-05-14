Noida workers’ protest: Police invoke NSA against two accused for ‘inciting violence’

Noida: A day after a city court reserved its order on the bail application of one suspect and scheduled a hearing for the other on Thursday in connection with the Noida workers’ protest, the police on Wednesday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two accused for their alleged involvement in inciting the violence. Police said they found that the role of the two suspects was “significant in instigating violence, arson, and creating chaos” during the protest. The accused allegedly attempted to “disturb public order” by “provoking” people in different areas, they added. (HT Archive)

“NSA has been invoked against Satya Verma, 60, and Aakriti, 25,” a statement issued by Noida police read.

Police said they found that the role of the two suspects was “significant in instigating violence, arson, and creating chaos” during the protest. The accused allegedly attempted to “disturb public order” by “provoking” people in different areas, they added.

The advocates representing the two accused said they will move the Allahabad High Court against the NSA.

Advocate Chaudhary Ali Zia Kabir, representing Verma, while speaking to HT, said, “The state (government) is rattled by Tuesday’s arguments on the bail applications. They (police) have no substantial evidence against the arrested persons. They are invoking the NSA only to keep them in jail for six to seven months.”

The workers’ protest that began on April 10 in Phase 2 for better wages turned violent on April 13, as over 100 factories were vandalised, several vehicles torched and a few police personnel injured in the alleged stone pelting. Seven people, including three women, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence. Verma and Aakriti were charged in three cases registered at the Phase 3 police station, and their bail applications were heard by an additional district judge (ADJ) of Gautam Budh Nagar court on Tuesday.

“How can a 60-year-old man, who is already in jail, be a threat to national security? The police are simply adding charges against people who are critical of the government. They do not have a single piece of evidence. It was a genuine protest by people earning barely ₹11,000 a month. The government also acknowledged the issue and held multiple meetings,” the lawyer said.

“The public prosecutor only produced WhatsApp chats and photographs of protesters, who were not arrested, as evidence against Verma. They are linking Verma to this evidence even though he was not part of any WhatsApp group, never sent any messages, and never made any post related to the protest,” he added.

Aakriti’s lawyer, Rajnish Yadav, told HT, “On Tuesday, the prosecution only presented a book recovered from Aakriti’s house as evidence. They are claiming that the book reflects her Leftist ideology.”

The lawyer said Aakriti was booked in three cases, and in one case, the court reserved its order on her bail application, while hearings in the other two are scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Noida police on Wednesday also applied for police remand of the accused, with the hearing on the remand scheduled for May 15.