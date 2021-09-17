Noida: 2 held for molesting minor girl in hotel room

Noida: Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a minor girl, a resident of a resident of Delhi’s Badarpur, inside a hotel room in Noida. The suspects -- Rakesh Kumar, 35, and Rajesh Chauhan, 40 -- residents of Delhi’s Trilokpuri and Noida’s Sector 19, respectively, were held from Morna Bus depot in Sector 35, police said on Thursday.

Sudheer Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 24 police station, said, “Rakesh had befriended a 17-year-old girl, and promised to open a cosmetic shop for her at a mall in Noida. The suspect, in connivance with accomplice Chauhan, took the girl to a hotel room on Wednesday, and molested her.”

When the victim raised an alarm and informed the hotel staff about the incident, the suspects escaped. Later, the victim’s family reached the hotel and informed police about the incident. Based on their complaint, a case was registered against the two men under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“The suspects were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” Kumar said.