IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: 45-year-old man gets 3 years’ imprisonment for molesting 10-year-old girl
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: 45-year-old man gets 3 years’ imprisonment for molesting 10-year-old girl

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Wednesday has awarded three years’ imprisonment to a 45-year-old man under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molesting a 10-year-old girl in Noida
READ FULL STORY
By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:36 PM IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Wednesday has awarded three years’ imprisonment to a 45-year-old man under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molesting a 10-year-old girl in Noida.

The case pertains to 2014 when the father of the minor had lodged an FIR at the Noida Phase 2 police station against convict Jai Prakash. In his complaint, he had stated that around 10pm, his daughter was bringing him water at his clinic from home, which is nearby, when Prakash molested her. The complaint had states the convict was inebriated. He was caught by neighbours but he threatened them and fled.

The police registered FIR under IPC sections 354, 506 and the POCSO Act. Charges were framed on July 6, 2015.

The victim and her brother, who was a witness, concurred with the father’s statement in the complaint. They identified the convict, who they said had been inebriated, and worked as a driver. When the neighbours caught the convict, the driver’s employer had defended him and both threatened the residents and ran away.

Sub-inspector Satendra Pal Singh stated that on October 8, 2014 he had arrested Prakash from Sector 82. He had recorded the statements of the victim, her father and brother, and also recorded a neighbour’s statement who was an eyewitness to the incident.

“Additional district judge Niranjan Kumar has held the accused guilty and awarded three years’ simple imprisonment and fine of 3,000 to the accused,” JP Bhati, special public prosecution officer, said Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Work on Noida e-surveillance project to start soon

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
NOIDA: Work on the 83 crore e-surveillance project for Noida, which will put at least 60 traffic intersections and large part of the city under electronic monitoring, is likely to start soon as the authority is going to select an agency for the same, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP CM directs officials to expedite work for Jewar airport

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has directed officials to expedite work for the Noida International Airport scheduled to come in Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Rakesh Tikait emerges as face of UP Gate protests

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Buoyed by the support of the people, Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU’s) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has become a popular face at the UP Gate protest site, where farmers have been camping since November 28, 2020 demanding repeal of the three new farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

As gathering swells at UP Gate, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait appeals to govt to hold talks

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader who is spearheading the farmers’ protest at the UP Gate site, on Saturday appealed to the government to hold talks over the farmers’ issues, saying that a solution to the ongoing crisis can be reached only through discussions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Domestic help, four others held for demanding 60 lakh extortion

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Police on Saturday evening arrested five suspects of a gang, including a domestic help, in connection with an extortion racket
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Four get 20 years in jail for raping 14-year-old minor

By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:44 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to four men for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Arun Vihar Institute club gets new management team

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:44 PM IST
NOIDA: Established in the memory of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetrapal who had lost his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Arun Vihar Institute (AVI) club at Sector 29 in the city elected its 23rd management committee recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida transport dept makes high security registration plates mandatory by April 15

By Shafaque Alam, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida transport department has asked vehicle owners to get High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) by April 15, after receiving directions for the same from Lucknow for its enforcement
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida gets respite from cold wave; air quality improves

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: Facing cold wave and extreme winter conditions for the past three days, Noida saw a slight respite on Saturday as the minimum temperature went up by over a degree
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: 45-year-old man gets 3 years’ imprisonment for molesting 10-year-old girl

By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:36 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Wednesday has awarded three years’ imprisonment to a 45-year-old man under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molesting a 10-year-old girl in Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Politicians flock to UP Gate protest site after emotional appeal by Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
A day after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait broke down and made an emotional appeal to people to provide him with food and water, thousands arrived at the UP Gate protest site on Friday, providing strength to the farmer, whose numbers at the site had declined since the incidents of violence in Delhi on Republic Day (Tuesday)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida, Greater Noida Ghaziabad only cities across country with ‘severe’ AQI on Friday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Noida: The air quality of Noida and its neighbouring cities turned ‘severe’ on Friday after having remained within the ‘very poor’ category for the past two weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

BKU-Lokshakti extends support to Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Bhartiya Kisan Union-Lok Shakti, which had ended its protest at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday, extended its support to Rakesh Tikait on Friday and urged its union members to join protests at Ghazipur
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Supporters flock to UP Gate at night as Tikait’s emotional appeal goes viral

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Thirty-two-year-old Amrita Kundu was one of the first farmers’ supporters who reached UP-Gate protest site in Ghaziabad Thursday night from her house in Nangloi, Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP govt expands Noida’s horizons; city to get land from 80 more villages, border Bulandshahr

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
NOIDA: With an aim to expand the boundaries of Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday notified 80 more villages to be brought under the ambit of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP