Noida: 45-year-old man gets 3 years’ imprisonment for molesting 10-year-old girl
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Wednesday has awarded three years’ imprisonment to a 45-year-old man under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molesting a 10-year-old girl in Noida.
The case pertains to 2014 when the father of the minor had lodged an FIR at the Noida Phase 2 police station against convict Jai Prakash. In his complaint, he had stated that around 10pm, his daughter was bringing him water at his clinic from home, which is nearby, when Prakash molested her. The complaint had states the convict was inebriated. He was caught by neighbours but he threatened them and fled.
The police registered FIR under IPC sections 354, 506 and the POCSO Act. Charges were framed on July 6, 2015.
The victim and her brother, who was a witness, concurred with the father’s statement in the complaint. They identified the convict, who they said had been inebriated, and worked as a driver. When the neighbours caught the convict, the driver’s employer had defended him and both threatened the residents and ran away.
Sub-inspector Satendra Pal Singh stated that on October 8, 2014 he had arrested Prakash from Sector 82. He had recorded the statements of the victim, her father and brother, and also recorded a neighbour’s statement who was an eyewitness to the incident.
“Additional district judge Niranjan Kumar has held the accused guilty and awarded three years’ simple imprisonment and fine of ₹3,000 to the accused,” JP Bhati, special public prosecution officer, said Wednesday.
