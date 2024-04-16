Noida: Duo injured in accident, cab driver booked for rash driving

Noida: The Noida Police have registered an FIR against a cab driver for allegedly rash driving and endangering life of others following a complaint by a woman who suffered several injuries while boarding the car with her friend on March 25 from Delhi to Noida. (Representational image)

Police registered the case on late Sunday night and identified the driver as Sajid (single name) but haven’t made any arrest in the case.

In her complaint, Munmun Kadam, 24, an advocate by profession, has alleged that she and her friend remained bed-ridden for last 20 days after their cab driver rashly and negligently rammed the car into a divider near the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) toll plaza despite multiple requests to drive carefully.

Both of them were lying in a pool of blood at the accident spot for around half-an-hour after an ambulance reached the spot and rushed them to a hospital, she alleged.

On Sunday, on the basis of cab driver details from the last ride, the injured woman’s lawyer approached the Phase 1 police station, Noida and registered a case against the driver.

Kadam, who hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan and is a resident of Noida Sector 46, said, “On March 25, around 10pm I reached Delhi railway station from my hometown, where my colleague Suyyash Tiwari, a resident of Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45, met, and booked a cab for Noida.”

They boarded the car, and after a few kilometres of riding, the cab driver started speeding, she alleged.

“I asked him to drive slowly and carefully but he replied that he has the ability to drive for around 20 hours continuously and ignored our requests,” said Kadam.

She alleged that the driver was also playing loud music as “he was feeling sleepy”.

“When we crossed the DND toll plaza, the cab driver sped rashly and ultimately crashed the vehicle on the divider. My left ankle was severely fractured, while my friend Suyyash sustained fractures on both hands and right leg,” she added.

Police filed an FIR based on her complaint on Sunday night.

“On the complaint of the victim, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the cab driver, said Phase 1, station house officer, Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, adding that a strict action would be taken against the cab driver if his negligence was found during the investigation.