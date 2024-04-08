Noida: Man dies sliding in waterpark in G.I.P Mall

A 25-year-old man died after his condition suddenly deteriorated while sliding in a waterpark in the Great India Place (GIP) mall in Sector 38 in Noida on Sunday afternoon, said the police. No case has been registered, and further investigations are underway in the death in waterpark,the police said. (Representational image)

“The deceased was identified as Dhananjay Maheswari, 25, a resident of Shivaji Road Extension in Delhi,” said station house officer (Sector 39) Jitendra Kumar.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“On Sunday around 1.30pm, Maheswari along with his four friends had come to a waterpark inside GIP mall, located in Sector 38,” the officer said, adding as Maheshwari followed his friends for sliding he started feeling uneasy.

“When his friends spotted him lying unconscious, they rushed for help and police received information on emergency helpline number 112 from the mall authorities,” the SHO said.

“After 10 to 15 minutes when his condition remained deteriorating, Maheswari was rushed to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” said additional DCP (Noida), Manish Kumar Mishra, adding that his body was sent for post-mortem and the exact cause behind the death would be ascertained after autopsy reports.

“No case has been registered, and further investigations are underway,” added ADCP Mishra.

HT tried to contact the GIP Mall for a comment but they didn’t respond to any calls.