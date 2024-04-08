 Fire breaks out at eatery in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out at eatery in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The makeshift restaurant was built of wood, the fire spread rapidly but the people who were inside the restaurant at the time were rescued

Noida: A major fire broke out at a restaurant in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh locality on Saturday night, a fire officer said, adding that the fire was put out with the help of a firefighting system and fire tenders. No casualties were reported.

Investigators said that prima facie it appeared that the fire occurred due to a short-circuit but it’s still being probed. (HT Photo)
Investigators said that prima facie it appeared that the fire occurred due to a short-circuit but it’s still being probed. (HT Photo)

Fire officer Ajay Kumar said, “On Saturday around 10pm, the fire control room was informed by a local person that a fire had broken out at a makeshift restaurant located behind a hospital in Bisrakh, Greater Noida West.”

“On getting the information, a team of firefighters from Ecotech 3 fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames,” Kumar said.

He further added that “as the makeshift restaurant was built of wood, the fire spread rapidly but the people who were inside the restaurant at the time were rescued”.

“The fire was controlled within an hour and did not spread to nearby shops,” he said.

Investigators said prima facie it appeared that the fire had occurred due to a short-circuit and further investigations were underway to find the exact cause behind the blaze.

On March 13, as many as eight eateries were gutted in a fire that started allegedly due to a short-circuit in one of the dhabas and led to 10 commercial gas cylinders exploding in Greater Noida’s Gaur Chowk, the fire officer said.

News / Cities / Noida / Fire breaks out at eatery in Greater Noida's Bisrakh
Monday, April 08, 2024
