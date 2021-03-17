IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category

NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST

NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels.

As Noida saw “very poor” air quality for the first time in March, the weather department predicted that the situation would continue for a few more days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Noida on Wednesday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was recorded at 328 against 259 on Tuesday. The AQI in Greater Noida was 369 against 313 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 364 on Wednesday against 291 on Tuesday.

An AQI up to 100 is considered “good”, between 101 and 200 is “moderate”, between 201 and 300 is “poor”, between 301 and 400 is “very poor”, and above 400 is considered “severe”.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may improve slightly, but will remain within the “very poor” category. Noida saw a maximum and minimum temperatures of 34.4° Celsius and 18.7° Celsius on Wednesday, against 29.3° and 18.7° Celsius on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Domestic help held for burglary at sculptor’s house

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Noida: Noida Police arrested two men from Gurugram in connection with a burglary at renowned sculptor Ram Sutar’s house in sector 19 on March 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Skeleton found in Noida house

By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
A human skeleton were found inside a house in D Block of Noida’s sector 26 on Tuesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Sunder Bhati gang members held for extortion attempt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: A father-son duo associated with the Sunder Bhati gang was arrested on Wednesday for threatening and attempting to extort money from a scrap dealer, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

2 cattle smugglers held in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: The Greater Noida police arrested two cattle smugglers on Tuesday night after an encounter in the Knowledge Park area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:39 PM IST
NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Protesters can build permanent structures at borders, says Naresh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Taking a stand contrary to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president on Wednesday said farmer protesters at the Delhi border sites could build permanent structures
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Unable to connect to ambulance services, 32-year-old delivers twin daughters in public toilet, one dies later

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:35 PM IST
On Tuesday evening, 37-year-old Darshan Kumar, a daily wager who lives in Barola area of Noida, was frantically making calls for an ambulance
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Land acquisition process for Phase-2 of Noida airport begins as state govt sanctions 2,890 crore

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:34 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The process of land acquisition for the second phase of proposed Noida International Airport at Jewar has started as the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned 2,980 crore for the project, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida schools told not to increase fees for 2021-22

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district fee regulation committee (DFRC) has directed all the schools in the district not to increase fees for the academic year 2021-22 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Prohibitory orders imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10 in wake of Covid situation

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the district and also released a set of guidelines to be followed in wake of the rising Covid-19 situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four persons booked for beating toll plaza staff

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police have registered a case against four persons who allegedly vandalised a toll plaza and assaulted a toll collector on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dadri, early Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida, Ghaziabad told to intensify Covid-19 testing, surveillance

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
NOIDA: In the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed all the districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, to intensify the contact tracing, surveillance and vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Sahibabad factory fire: Three workers succumb, toll rises to four

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Four days after a massive factory fire in Sahibabad severely injured 14 persons, three of them succumbed on Monday at two different hospitals, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man caught on camera performing bike stunts in Noida

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida Police booked a Delhi resident on Sunday for allegedly performing stunts with his sports motorcycle on a road in sector 62
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Power outage at UP Gate protest site for three days

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
For almost three days, farmer protesters at UP Gate have been without electricity
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP