Noida’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category
NOIDA: The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad has turned “very poor” after the dusty winds swiped the region, leading to a spike in the pollution levels.
As Noida saw “very poor” air quality for the first time in March, the weather department predicted that the situation would continue for a few more days.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Noida on Wednesday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was recorded at 328 against 259 on Tuesday. The AQI in Greater Noida was 369 against 313 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 364 on Wednesday against 291 on Tuesday.
An AQI up to 100 is considered “good”, between 101 and 200 is “moderate”, between 201 and 300 is “poor”, between 301 and 400 is “very poor”, and above 400 is considered “severe”.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may improve slightly, but will remain within the “very poor” category. Noida saw a maximum and minimum temperatures of 34.4° Celsius and 18.7° Celsius on Wednesday, against 29.3° and 18.7° Celsius on Tuesday.
